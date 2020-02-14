Credit: Warm 106.9

Valentines or Galentines?

February 14, 2020

We dive into everything from Valentines stuff to the things that give AJ the most rage. Anna D gives us her opinion of Frozen The Musical and Life Coach Laurie tells us a hilarious “kids say the darndest things” moment and of course she’ll give us her Life Tip of the We

AJ Battalio, has put his certificate of completion from the prestigious Connecticut School of Broadcasting to good use. He hosts a radio program at KRWM in Seattle, he’s teamed up with Anna D, (we’re still not EXACTLY sure what she does but she has a senior at the beginning of her job title so we know she’s kind of a big shot)these two knuckleheads are hopping on the PODCAST BANDWAGON to give you the best half hour (or so) they’ve got. Follow them and share their journey with real life everyday struggles and topics, quirky people stories and random conversation that they swear was definitely not planned. Listen & learn a thing or two with us! Or not…we’re not forcing you.

About Listen and Learn

Listen and Learn
AJ, Laurie Hardie and Anna D's weekly podcast about everyday real life. Follow them on Facebook.
