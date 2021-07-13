Vaccines are “Good 4 U”: Olivia Rodrigo to visit White House, join campaign to promote vaccination

Erica Hernandez

While she sarcastically sings “Good for you/you look happy and healthy” in her hit song, Olivia Rodrigo really does want people — especially young people — to be happy and healthy. That’s why she’s partnering with the White House to encourage people her age to get vaccinated.

According to a White House official, Olivia will visit the White House Wednesday and meet with President Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci. She’ll also record videos in which she’ll stress how important it is that young people get vaccinated, and answer questions that young people may have about the shot.

Those videos will be posted on Olivia’s socials, as well as the White House’s social pages. It’s all part of the Biden administration’s effort to get more young people educated and vaccinated.

The president put out the call for help from young people on Instagram this morning, by posting a throwback photo of himself as a young man. He captioned it, “I know this young person would’ve gotten vaccinated, but we’ve got to get other young people protected as well. Who’s willing to help?”

Olivia replied in the comments, “i’m in! see you tomorrow at the white house!”

