Vacation on your Couch

There’s a way you can satisfy travel burning wanderlust—while getting paid in the process.
Maybe your travel plans were cancelled?
Travel site Upgraded Points is looking to hire someone who wants to see the world
by being a couch potato, offering a fun time and $1,000 as compensation.
The role involves spending a month binge-watching nine movies
that are “set in inspiring places” or tell “the story of a journey,” according to the application page.
If you’re chosen for the job, “Eat, Pray, Love,” “Under the Tuscan Sun,” “Out of Africa,”
“Raiders of the Lost Ark,” “National Lampoon’s Vacation,” “Catch Me If You Can,”
“Midnight in Paris,” “The Italian Job,” (2003 remake), and “Murder on the Orient Express” (2017 version)
are the movies on your must-watch lineup.
If you’re interested, head on over to their website and fill out an “enthusiasm for travel”
questionnaire, which asks about your post-pandemic travel plans,
your most memorable vacation, and your favorite journey film.
The deadline for applications ends December 4, 2020. Better get your bags (of chips) ready!
Follow Warm 106.9 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @warm1069