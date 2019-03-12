Use Commuting Time To Focus On Positive Thoughts

I know it sounds a little “woo woo” but really it’s not. Time alone in your car to debrief and gear up for the evening.

After a tough day at work it is easy to keep replaying scenarios of events of the day and spiral into a negative space.

So when you get home the frustration continues. If you use your car time to debrief, and let go of those negative thoughts,

you will be able to have a much more relaxing evening with family.

It is so easy to focus on the negative and let it drive the rest of your day.

Identify what this thought is stirring in you, where are you feeling it in your body? Shoulders? Stomach?

It is true? Is it valid? What will your evening be like with out that thought running through your head?

Then as you let it go, turn up WARM 106.9 and sing to your hearts content.

We are wired for joy!!!