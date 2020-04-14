US Treasury says 80 million Americans to receive stimulus checks this week

Feverpitched/iStock(WASHINGTON, D.C.) — If you’re still waiting for your stimulus check, the U.S. Department of the Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service say relief is on the way this week for 80 million Americans. The payments should arrive via direct deposit on Wednesday.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Monday, “We are pleased that many Americans are receiving their Economic Impact Payments. This administration is delivering fast and direct economic assistance to hardworking Americans, and we hope these payments will bring them much-needed relief.”

The IRS will also launch a portal on April 18 for Americans to track the status of their stimulus checks. The checks are part of a $2 trillion stimulous plan intended to help the economy and Americans recover from the pounding they’re taking from COVID-19-related business closures and employee furloughs.

If you’re an individual with adjusted gross income below $75,000, you should receive $1,200. Married couples who file taxes jointly and who earn under $150,000 will receive $2,400, while each qualifying child per household is worth $500.

