US has highest COVID-19 death toll in the world; over 20,000 deaths

da-kuk/iStock(NEW YORK) — America not only has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the world, it now has the highest death toll.

On Sunday, the country reported that there are at least 557,590 confirmed cases with at least 20,400 deaths, eclipsing Italy for the first time, according to Johns Hopkins University.

On Sunday, Wyoming became the final of 50 states to declare a disaster, which President Donald Trump approved, marking the first time a U.S. president declared a major disaster in every state at the same time.

All 50 states are now eligible to receive federal funding to combat the spread of the virus.

Globally, about 114,900 people have died and there are over 1.86 million cases since the virus was first reported in Wuhan, China.

Italy, the country with the second highest death toll, reports 19,899 deaths as of Monday morning.

