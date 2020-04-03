US COVID-19 death toll surpasses 6,000, worldwide cases soar to over one million

ChakisAtelier/iStock(NEW YORK) — At least 6,058 people have died in the U.S. due to the COVID-19 pandemic as of Thursday, and confirmed cases climbed to 245,573 in the country, which remains the highest tally of any single nation in the world.

Globally, the number of confirned COVID-19 infections surpassed one million late Thursday. As of Friday morning, the total gloabl cases stands at 1,026,974, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. There are 218,771 reported cases of people having recovered from the virus.

The hardest-hit area in the U.S. remains New York City, with 51,809 cases and 1,562 deaths. New York state has 92,743 diagnosed cases in all.

Due to the staggering numbers, NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio has urged all residents to wear masks, scarves or bandanas to cover their face and noses during the pandemic.

During his daily briefing, the mayor said, “I want to emphasize this … the reason for this guidance is studies show some asymptomatic people may be transmitting the disease.” When it comes to wearing surgical masks, the mayor ordered, “Leave those alone, leave those to the people who need it to save lives.”

For scarves and bandanas, the mayor said to wash those articles with soap and water after wearing them and leave them to dry.

The guidance came from city Health Commissioner Dr. Oxiris Barbot.

In addition to covering their face, residents are strongly encouraged to abide by social distancing rules and to temporarily suspend going outside for nonessential errands.

However, New York City could be eclipsed by other areas in the nation, with Louisiana reporting a 42 percent spike in cases in one day, with the state reporting 9,159 cases as of Friday morning.

Other areas being monitored for an increase in cases are Miami, Florida and Texas.

Dr. John Brownstein, an epidemiologist at Boston Children’s Hospital, said of Texas, “I think Texas is going to be the next hot spot. We can already see the cases starting to increase, it is start of an exponential rise.”

