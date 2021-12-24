UPS Dogs, Driver Gives Dog a Lift

insidestudio \BigStock

A UPS driver made an unexpected delivery after finding a resident’s lost dog and gave him a lift home.

Darrell Slack, a UPS driver for 29 years, said he was making deliveries in Turtletown, TN when he spotted resident Paula Odom appearing distraught in the front yard of a home.

“She told me, ‘Our dog’s gone’ and that he had escaped the front porch,” Slack told FOX Business. “I just told her, ‘We’ll find him.'”

Odom says “I was absolutely in tears and just thought I’d never see him again,”

Slack said he was in a nearby remote area when he spotted Pete in the distance.

He said he used some dog treats he keeps in the truck to get close enough to grab Pete’s harness.

Slack said Pete rode with his packages.

