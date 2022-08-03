Updated version of 1990 Billy Joel concert film to be screened in theaters this fall

Courtesy of Trafalgar Releasing & Sony Music Entertainment

In honor of the 50th anniversary of Billy Joel‘s solo career, a remixed and re-edited version of the Piano Man’s 1990 concert film Live at Yankee Stadium will be screened at select North American theaters in early October.

The screenings will take place October 5 and October 9 in the U.S. and October 5 and October 8 in Canada. Tickets will go on sale Wednesday, August 10, at 10 a.m. ET at BillyJoel.film.

Live at Yankee Stadium was shot at two shows that Joel played at the historic Bronx, New York, ballpark on June 22 and 23, 1990. The re-edited movie features 4K video and Dolby ATMOS audio newly mixed from the original tapes. The film version includes a previously unreleased performance of “Uptown Girl,” interviews with Joel and behind-the-scenes footage from the event.

Among the many other classic songs featured in the movie are “Piano Man,” “We Didn’t Start the Fire,” “New York State of Mind” and “Scenes from an Italian Restaurant.”

As a preview from the film, a clip of Billy performing “We Didn’t Start the Fire” has debuted on YouTube.

Meanwhile, the updated version of Live at Yankee Stadium and its remixed companion album will be released on November 4 on Blu-ray, CD, as a two-LP vinyl set and digitally, and can be preordered now.

