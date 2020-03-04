Update/Bonus Spotlighting How to Help Our Kids Re: Corona Virus

Laurie Hardie puts on her Life Coaching hat to help us help our kids. Our kids are listening and they are picking up on our fears and anxieties. Let’s help them feel safe by not talking negative about the virus around them. Tell them people are working on it and that if a child gets the virus it will be mild. Check the CDC site often. https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Here is a GREAT video for kids. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x2EiBzCnn8U

A fun crazy to fold pamphlet and audio information.

https://www.npr.org/sections/goatsandsoda/2020/02/28/809580453/just-for-kids-a-comic-exploring-the-new-coronavirus

Keep Calm and Carry on.

