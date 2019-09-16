Credit: BigStockPhoto

Up With Grandparents

September 16, 2019

Elijah, a 5-year-old boy loves the movie “Up,” so…

He took his obsession to a new level by having an “Up”-themed birthday photo shoot with

his 90-year-old great-grandparents, Richard and Caroline Bain.

In the photos taken by his mother, Elijah dresses up as Russell while his

great-grandparents were dressed as Carl and Ellie Fredricksen.

Get out the kleenex….

Elijah’s mom was diagnosed with cancer, so she wanted to celebrate Elijah’s birthday with

Everything he loved in case it was her last birthday with him.

 

 

