Unusual Parenting Tip

A therapist is sharing her top parenting tip — that she learned from her own dog.

Dr. Eli Harwood, otherwise known as “The Attachment Nerd” on Instagram, admitted that in her more than 15 years of being a family therapist, her best parenting advice isn’t something she learned in grad school or in clinic.

Instead, she learned it from a dog.

Harwood posted a video to Instagram — which has garnered 480,000 views and 22,700 likes — explaining “what dogs can teach parents.”

“You know that thing they do when you come up, actually they do it when you walk in the room,” she said, while by shaking her body like an excited dog.

Do it when they are young, before they turn into cats!!!

