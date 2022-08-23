University of Texas at Austin to teach a class on Taylor Swift’s songbook this fall

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Back in February, New York University offered a course on Taylor Swift, focusing on her entrepreneurship, how she fits into the history of pop music “prodigies,” and how the experiences of youth and girlhood are “often exploited” by the media. Now, the University of Texas at Austin is following suit, offering a class that focuses specifically on Taylor’s songwriting.

Starting this fall, Dr. Elizabeth Scala at UT’s English department will teach Literary Contests and Contexts: The Taylor Swift Songbook. It’ll use Taylor’s songwriting to teach “a wide range of skills.” As the school’s Facebook post says, “Let’s turn that Easter Egg hunting and reading in detail to academic purposes!”

Scala tells The Austin-American Statesman that she’s focusing on Taylor because she admires her writing skills, calling the star “an intelligent and talented songwriter.”

Scala says her daughter introduced her to Taylor in November, after the release of Red (Taylor’s Version). She notes, “For me, it’s all about form (not just or even primarily about content). We will study Swift’s songs as poems and literary structures.”

As previously reported, Taylor’s ex-boyfriend Harry Styles will be the subject of a class at Texas State University next spring.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.