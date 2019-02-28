Credit: doomu | BigStockPhoto.com

Unique And Bizarre Holidays In March.

March brings us much more than just St Patrick’s Day!

There is a LOT of stuff going in March…let’s start with the month-long celebrations…

  • Irish American Month
  • Music in Our Schools Month
  • National Celery Month
  • National Craft Month
  • National Frozen Food Month
  • National Irish American Heritage Month- designated by Congress in 1995.
  • National Nutrition Month
  • National Peanut Month
  • National Women’s History Month
  • Red Cross Month
  • Social Workers Month

Did you Know? March was named for the Roman God “Mars”

Week Celebrations:

  • 2and Week National Bubble Week
  • 2and Week Crochet Week

March, 2019 Daily Holidays, Special and Wacky Days:

Employee Appreciation Day first Friday in March

National Pig Day

National Salesperson Day – first Friday in the month

Peace Corps Day

Peanut Butter Lovers’ Day

World Day of Prayer – First Friday of the month

World Compliment Day

Old Stuff Day

Caregiver Appreciation Day

I Want You to be Happy Day

If Pets Had Thumbs Day

Namesake Day – first Sunday in March

National Anthem Day

Peach Blossom Day

Holy Experiment Day

Hug a GI Day

Mardi Gras  / Fat Tuesday – date varies

Multiple Personality Day

Ash Wednesday – date varies

Dentist’s Day

National Frozen Food Day

National Crown Roast of Pork Day

Be Nasty Day

International (Working) Women’s Day

Panic Day

10 Daylight Savings begins at 2:a.m. – date varies

10 International Find a Pay Phone Booth Day

10 Middle Name Pride Day

11 Johnny Appleseed Day

11 Worship of Tools Day – guys, you can relate

12 Girl Scouts Day

12 Plant a Flower Day

13 Ear Muff Day

13 Jewel Day

14 Learn about Butterflies Day

14 National Potato Chip Day

14 National Pi Day– Why today? Because today is 3.14, the value of Pi.

14 Popcorn Lover’s Day second Thursday

15 Dumbstruck Day

15 Everything You Think is Wrong Day

15 Ides of March

16 Everything You Do is Right Day

16 Freedom of Information Day

16 International Sports Car Racing Day – third Saturday of month

16 National Quilting Day – third Saturday of month

17 Corned Beef and Cabbage Day

17 Submarine Day – the hero sandwich or the boat??

17 Saint Patrick’s Day

18 Goddess of Fertility Day

18 Supreme Sacrifice Day

19 Poultry Day

19 Tea for Two Tuesday – third Tuesday in March

20 International Earth Day

20 Extraterrestrial Abductions Day

20 Proposal Day

20 National Agriculture Day – date varies

20 Spring (Vernal) Equinox

21 Absolutely Incredible Kid Day – third Thursday of month

21 Credit Card Reduction Day

21 Fragrance Day

21 Purim – begins at sundown, date varies

22 National Goof Off Day

23 Melba Toast Day

23 National Chip and Dip Day

23 National Puppy Day

23 Near Miss Day

24 National Chocolate Covered Raisin Day

25 Feast of the Annunciation

25 Pecan Day

25 Waffle Day

26 Make Up Your Own Holiday Day

26 National Spinach Day

27 National “Joe” Day

28 Something on a Stick Day

28 Weed Appreciation Day

29 National Mom and Pop Business Owners Day

29 Smoke and Mirrors Day

30 I am in Control Day

30 National Doctor’s Day

30 Take a Walk in the Park Day

30 Turkey Neck Soup Day

31 Bunsen Burner Day

31 National Clam on the Half Shell Day

31 World Backup Day

 

