Unique And Bizarre Holidays In March.

March brings us much more than just St Patrick’s Day!
There is a LOT of stuff going in March…let’s start with the month-long celebrations…
- Irish American Month
- Music in Our Schools Month
- National Celery Month
- National Craft Month
- National Frozen Food Month
- National Irish American Heritage Month- designated by Congress in 1995.
- National Nutrition Month
- National Peanut Month
- National Women’s History Month
- Red Cross Month
- Social Workers Month
Did you Know? March was named for the Roman God “Mars”
Week Celebrations:
- 2and Week National Bubble Week
- 2and Week Crochet Week
March, 2019 Daily Holidays, Special and Wacky Days:
1 Employee Appreciation Day first Friday in March
1 National Salesperson Day – first Friday in the month
1 World Day of Prayer – First Friday of the month
3 Namesake Day – first Sunday in March
5 Mardi Gras / Fat Tuesday – date varies
6 Ash Wednesday – date varies
7 National Crown Roast of Pork Day
8 International (Working) Women’s Day
10 Daylight Savings begins at 2:a.m. – date varies
10 International Find a Pay Phone Booth Day
11 Worship of Tools Day – guys, you can relate
13 Ear Muff Day
13 Jewel Day
14 Learn about Butterflies Day
14 National Pi Day– Why today? Because today is 3.14, the value of Pi.
14 Popcorn Lover’s Day second Thursday
15 Everything You Think is Wrong Day
16 Everything You Do is Right Day
16 International Sports Car Racing Day – third Saturday of month
16 National Quilting Day – third Saturday of month
17 Corned Beef and Cabbage Day
17 Submarine Day – the hero sandwich or the boat??
19 Poultry Day
19 Tea for Two Tuesday – third Tuesday in March
20 Extraterrestrial Abductions Day
20 Proposal Day
20 National Agriculture Day – date varies
21 Absolutely Incredible Kid Day – third Thursday of month
21 Purim – begins at sundown, date varies
24 National Chocolate Covered Raisin Day
25 Pecan Day
25 Waffle Day
26 Make Up Your Own Holiday Day
29 National Mom and Pop Business Owners Day
30 Take a Walk in the Park Day
31 National Clam on the Half Shell Day