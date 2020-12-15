Undercover Santa & Elf Foil a Crime

Santa Claus and his elf saved the day!
An undercover police officer and detective dressed as Santa Claus and an elf stopped
an attempted carjacking outside a busy shopping center in Riverside, California,
according to the Riverside Police Department’s Facebook page.
The thwarted carjacking occurred during the police department’s holiday enforcement
program called “Santa’s Intervention,” which targets retail theft during the holiday season.
According to police, the officer and detective were outside the shopping center
when they received information about three men attempting to steal
a white Honda CR-V in the parking lot.
Two of the suspects attempted to flee the scene but were both
apprehended by the undercover Santa Claus and elf.
