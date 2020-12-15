Undercover Santa & Elf Foil a Crime

Santa Claus and his elf saved the day!

an attempted carjacking outside a busy shopping center in Riverside, California,

An undercover police officer and detective dressed as Santa Claus and an elf stopped

program called “Santa’s Intervention,” which targets retail theft during the holiday season.

The thwarted carjacking occurred during the police department’s holiday enforcement

According to police, the officer and detective were outside the shopping center

when they received information about three men attempting to steal

a white Honda CR-V in the parking lot.