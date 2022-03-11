Um, Is Cher OK? “YA KNOW…NO,” she tweets

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Cher has got a lot going on at the moment, but when she apologized to her fans for being absent from social media on Friday, it was her personal life that she blamed, not her work schedule.

“Sorry I’ve Been MIA. Been having Personal Problems,” the legendary star tweeted on Friday. When a fan inquired, “You okay, gal?” Cher replied, “YA KNOW…NO. WE ALL [CRY], BUT SOMETIMES, WE [CRY] A DIFFERENT KIND OF TEARS. TEARS THAT HURT. WE BECOME OVERWHELMED, REACH A LIMIT…THEN ARE FORCED 2 PUSH THAT LIMIT.”

She continued, “I’VE BEEN ALIVE SINCE THE YEAR DOT, & THESE YRS ARE THE WORST IVE EVER SEEN…ADD FAMILY TO THAT & ITS [A] RECIPE FOR DISASTER CAKE.”

When a fan shared that they, too, are depressed due to personal issues, Cher ran down a litany of things that are making all of us feel uneasy. “MANY PPL R In DEEP DEPRESSION. 2 Yrs of Covid, Fear, Isolation, trump & Capital Insanity,” she wrote. “Ppl Not Going Back 2 Work, Inflation Because Of Supply Chains, Issues & PRICE GOUGING BY…OIL COMPANIES, LANDLORDS, ETC. THESE PPL ARE STARVING [THEIR] OWN PPL. THERE R SOME THINGS U CANT DO 4 [money].”

However, there is light at the end of the tunnel. Cher noted, “I’M BETTER 2DAY. SOMETIMES I REACH WHAT I THINK IS MY LIMIT, THEN REALIZE, [I’VE] GOT MILES MORE ‘LIMIT’ IN ME.”

She concluded, “SOMETIMES I GET ON WHAT I ‘THINK’ IS MY LAST NERVE, THEN FIND LOTS MORE ‘LAST NERVES’ TO GET ON. SOMETIMES I NEED 2 REGROUP, REBOOT GIVE ‘ME’ A TIME OUT, THEN SAY FK THIS. I WONT STOP.”

Lately, Cher has starred in a M.A.C. cosmetics campaign, and is working on a new album, as well as a biopic about her amazing life.

