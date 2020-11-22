Ultimate Holiday Job

Milkos|BigStock

Get paid $2,500 to watch 25 holiday movies in 25 days.

With the holidays around the corner, it’s that time of year where it’s acceptable to start

watching holiday movies; that is, if you haven’t already been watching them all year long.

Wait? What? I started months ago!!!

With Santa making a list and checking it twice, check out

:

the website is looking for their Chief Holiday Cheermeister (CHC),

The website says it will also provide their chosen cheermeister with yearly subscriptions.

The following are the requirements the website’s CHC applicants must have:

18 years or older

Be eligible to work in the US

CHC responsibilities include:

Currently having a device compatible for streaming.

Watch 25 holiday movies in 25 days

Fill out a short post-movie survey

Applications are open now until 11:59 p.m. MST on December 4.

If this sounds like the perfect gig to get you into the holiday spirit, you can find the application

alongside the list of eligible movies to watch, by .

Full Story: HERE

Application: HERE

Follow Warm 106.9 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @warm1069