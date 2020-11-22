Laurie Blog

By Laurie Hardie |

Ultimate Holiday Job

Asian Spouses Enjoying Christmas Eve Watching Tv And Xmas Movies
Get paid $2,500 to watch 25 holiday movies in 25 days.

With the holidays around the corner, it’s that time of year where it’s acceptable to start

watching holiday movies; that is, if you haven’t already been watching them all year long.

Wait? What? I started months ago!!!

With Santa making a list and checking it twice, check out Reviews.org’s

ultimate holiday job offer:

the website is looking for their Chief Holiday Cheermeister (CHC),

The website says it will also provide their chosen cheermeister with yearly subscriptions.

The following are the requirements the website’s CHC applicants must have:

  • 18 years or older
  • Be eligible to work in the US

CHC responsibilities include:

  • Currently having a device compatible for streaming.
  • Watch 25 holiday movies in 25 days
  • Fill out a short post-movie survey

Applications are open now until 11:59 p.m. MST on December 4.

If this sounds like the perfect gig to get you into the holiday spirit, you can find the application

alongside the list of eligible movies to watch, by clicking here.

Full Story: HERE

Application: HERE

