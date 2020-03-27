UK PM Boris Johnson tests positive for COVID-19

March 27, 2020

Peter Summers/Getty Images(LONDON) — Prince Charles is no longer the only high-profile Brit to test positive for COVID-19.  U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced this morning that he’s tested positive for the coronavirus.

“Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus,” Johnson tweeted.

The message continues, “I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus. Together we will beat this.”

Johnson’s tweet ends with the hashtag #StayHomeSaveLives.

In a longer video message accompanying the tweet, Johnson said he’d developed “mild symptoms” of the coronavirus, including “a temperature and a persistent cough.”

Like most people diagnosed with COVID-19, Johnson, who’s 55, says he’ll work from home — in this case, the official prime minister’s residence at 10 Downing Street in London.  He also thanks U.K. healthcare workers, first responders and others on the front lines of the COVID-19 response.

As of this morning, the U.K. has a total of 11,816 total confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 578 reported deaths and 135 recovered.

