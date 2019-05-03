UK Bookies Won’t Take Bets On Royal Baby Birth… The Reason is CRAY CRAY

Kentucky Derby got you in a betting mood. Bookies in the UK have halted bets on the date of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s baby because (and I can’t believe I’m typing this) they believe the baby HAS ALREADY BEEN BORN.

The harsh reality we all have to face is that this is JUST the beginning of the craziness sure to envelope the the world over the birth of this baby. Prepare yourself Planet Earth… prepare yourself.