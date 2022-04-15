Uh When is Tax Day?

bagotaj|BigStock

Tax Day is here again, and a new survey finds plenty of Americans are STILL waiting to file for 2021.

In fact, one-third of taxpayers wait until the filing deadline to do their annual taxes. Unfortunately, that’s a big problem for many people because 56 percent of Americans don’t even know when that deadline is!

In a poll of more than 1,100 people, commissioned by IPX 1031, 32 percent say they procrastinate when it comes to doing their taxes because they don’t expect to get a refund. One in four say they hold off until the last minute because the process is just too complicated and stressful.

For those who still don’t know, Tax Day 2022 is April 18.

Researchers also found that the nation’s younger taxpayers are more likely to procrastinate each year. Millennials rank as the most likely Americans to file their taxes at the last minute — despite receiving the largest average refunds among all generations!

Overall, however, the survey found that one in four people will see a smaller refund this year in comparison to 2021.

