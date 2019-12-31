Uh Oh Windy New Years Eve In Seattle

Expected windy weather rolling through on New Year’s Eve night could force the cancellation of the traditional fireworks show atop the Space Needle.

A weather system rolling through on Tuesday is expected to bring rain in the morning,

but more importantly is expected to bring several hours of gusty winds starting Tuesday afternoon and lasting into early Wednesday.

Right now, projections indicate potential for sustained winds of 20-25 knots (23-29 mph) with gusts as high as 35 knots

(40 mph) around Seattle Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning.

If those conditions come to pass, it would make it unsafe to launch fireworks.

“According to our Fire Prevention Division, we continually monitor the weather during the day/evening of the event,”

says David Cuerpo with Seattle Fire. “We will cancel the fireworks display if there are sustained winds of at least 25 mph or gusts

exceeding 30 mph within the hours prior to midnight (New Years Eve) to the event. This is a safety precaution.”

A spokesperson with Seattle Center says they are working in conjunction with Seattle Fire and if winds are sustained

over 25 mph, they may postpone or cancel the fireworks show.

However, the laser light show will continue regardless.

The spokesperson said the decision to cancel the fireworks will be made just before the show Tuesday night.