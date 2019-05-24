Uber Recalls Do They Effect You?

One out of six Uber and Lyft drivers in the New York City and Seattle areas are driving vehicles with outstanding recalls. This is according to Consumer Reports.

That means that many of the cars people jump into using the most popular ride-hailing apps

have outstanding issues that they haven’t repaired such as faulty air bags, possible engine failure and potential car fires.

Consumer Reports analyzed nearly 94,000 ride-hailing vehicles in the New York City and Seattle

areas and about 30,000 traditional for-hire vehicles including taxis and limousines in New York City.

They took vehicle identification numbers which were publicly available in those markets and ran them through a Carfax

tool that checks if they have open recalls.

When an Uber driver has an outstanding recall that’s serious enough to prompt a “do not drive” warning,

that driver is deactivated, Uber said. The company initiated the practice last June, a spokeswoman said.

Full Story: HERE

