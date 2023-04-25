U2 add seven more Las Vegas shows

courtesy of Live Nation

Before the tickets for U2’s Las Vegas residency have even gone on sale, the band is extending their stay in Sin City.

Noting that there have already been over 1 million requests for tickets, the Irish rockers just announced seven additional dates for U2: UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere, bringing the total number of shows to 12 … so far.

The additional shows, at the new venue the Sphere at The Venetian, all take place in October – October 11, 13, 14, 18, 20, 21 and 25.

Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan registration remains open until Wednesday, April 26, at 10 am ET, with Verified Fan presale beginning Thursday, April 27.

