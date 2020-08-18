Two Words: Chocolate Snow!

Photo Credit: Bigstock User blinow61

It’s all relative… what some call a “malfunction” I call a FUN function. Chocolate snow fell tenderly on this Swiss town that’s home to the Lindt factory. As in Lindt truffles. So, basically, this story is gonna be DEE-licious!!

Chocolate snow falls on Swiss town after Lindt factory suffers ventilator malfunction https://t.co/yW4pM8Ode2 — The Independent (@Independent) August 18, 2020

It’s feel good stories like this that tell me 2020 is looking up. Or is it a big, fat tease cause it happened on an entirely different continent.

We’re weeding out the pessimists from the optimists here today, I tell ya!!