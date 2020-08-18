Seth Blog

By Seth |

Two Words: Chocolate Snow!

Samara, Russia - November 25, 2019: Lindt Lindor Chocolates In B
Photo Credit: Bigstock User blinow61

It’s all relative… what some call a “malfunction” I call a FUN function.   Chocolate snow fell tenderly on this Swiss town that’s home to the Lindt factory.  As in Lindt truffles.   So, basically, this story is gonna be DEE-licious!!

 

It’s feel good stories like this that tell me 2020 is looking up.  Or is it a big, fat tease cause it happened on an entirely different continent.

We’re weeding out the pessimists from the optimists here today, I tell ya!!