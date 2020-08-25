Seth Blog

By Seth |

Two More COVID Cancellations…

bigstock--210113773
Photo Credit: Bigstock User ajoyfuldesigns

One cancellation will make you sigh… the other might make you cry.Another iconic event in the Pacific Northwest has just fallen victim to coronavirus.  The breathtaking Leavenworth tree lighting has been cancelled.

We, as Seattle’s Christmas station, are particularly sad about this one.  It was always my excuse to visit the AMAZING Leavenworth cheese shop too.  Me = Sad Panda.

In other more lighthearted news… KFC has suspended it’s legendary slogan “Finger Lickin’ Good” cause, you know, don’t touch your face.

 

 

I honestly don’t know WHAT to do with my fingers now…