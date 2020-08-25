Two More COVID Cancellations…

Photo Credit: Bigstock User ajoyfuldesigns

One cancellation will make you sigh… the other might make you cry.Another iconic event in the Pacific Northwest has just fallen victim to coronavirus. The breathtaking Leavenworth tree lighting has been cancelled.

Leavenworth Christmas Lighting Festival Cancelled this year, but lights will still shine. https://t.co/BpstB8q3z5 #seattle pic.twitter.com/8BcOoS6zXC — Seattle Reddit (@rSeattleWA) August 25, 2020

We, as Seattle’s Christmas station, are particularly sad about this one. It was always my excuse to visit the AMAZING Leavenworth cheese shop too. Me = Sad Panda.

In other more lighthearted news… KFC has suspended it’s legendary slogan “Finger Lickin’ Good” cause, you know, don’t touch your face.

KFC suspends "It's Finger Lickin' Good" slogan amid pandemic https://t.co/zCVtOddVyM — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 25, 2020

I honestly don’t know WHAT to do with my fingers now…