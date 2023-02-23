Two Goats and a Great Dane Walk into a Bar~I Mean Target

It sounds like the beginning of a joke — “Two goats and a Great Dane walked into a Target … ” — but this story is for real.

Earlier in February, two goats and a Great Dane were seen walking down the road then into the Target!

Police arrived on the scene in a matter of five minutes.

The goats were able to get into the Target through the exterior automatic doors.

The goats were cooperative and did not put up a fight.

“Believe it or not, these goats were well groomed,” according to police.

It was very clear to us they were someone’s pets.

No owner has yet come forward to claim the two goats.

