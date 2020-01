Two twins in Indiana who were born within an hour of each other not only have different birthdays, but were born in different decades.



that Joslyn Grace Guilen Tello was born on Dececember 31, 2019

at 11:37 p.m. and her younger brother, Jaxon DeWayne Mills Tello, was born on January 1, 2020 at 12:07 a.m.

