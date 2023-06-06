Turkey state of mind: Billy Joel sets Thanksgiving Eve show at Madison Square Garden

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The countdown to the end of Billy Joel‘s decadelong Madison Square Garden residency has begun, and you’ll be able to give thanks for the past 10 years with a special Thanksgiving Eve show this November.

The show, scheduled for November 22, has just been announced, with presale tickets going on sale June 7 at 10 a.m. ET via CitiEntertainment.com and Verizon.com. The general public can buy them at 10 a.m. ET on June 9 via Ticketmaster.com.

The November show will be the 96th show of Billy’s residency and his 142nd lifetime show at the Garden. While Billy’s final residency show — and his 150th lifetime performance at the legendary venue — will take place in July 2024, not all the shows leading up to it have been scheduled yet. The final announced Garden shows are as follows:

July 24

August 29

September 10

October 20

November 22

Meanwhile, there are still many opportunities to see Billy in places other than New York. June 16 is his next co-headlining show with Stevie Nicks, and those run on and off through next March.

