Tugboat Tim

Earlier in the week, you heard Allan & Ashley talk about the tugboat in the Port of Everett that woke everyone up in the middle of the night due to its malfunctioning horn. Well we tracked down the guy who broke the story, who was actually there when it happened! He recants the episode, listen here!
About Allan & Ashley in the Morning
We are Allan & Ashley! We’re fun, a bit newsy, local, witty and a tad punchy. We are a Seattle-based, interactive morning show, dialed into our hometown. Join us to see what’s trending, test your knowledge and start your morning with a smile! Monday-Saturday, 5-9am on WARM 106.9!
