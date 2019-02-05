Tuesday’s school closures and Western WA. travel times

Western Washington got dumped on Sunday night and most of Monday, reaching several inches of snow. Sadly some driving mishaps out there for commuters heading in or out of the Seattle area.

Many of you have seen that some non-arterial roads (neighborhood and side roads) are still not plowed. WSDOT worked hard last night, continuing to keep employees around the clock plowing busier roads such as I-5 North and Southbound, Hwy 99/509, and East and Westbound of I-90.

With the poor road conditions, many opted to stay home and as a result, Tuesday continues to have significantly less driving times.

West Seattle to Bellevue timing out roughly 20 minutes, Everett to Seattle 30 minutes, Issaquah to Seattle 16 minutes. Northbound Olympia to Tacoma 33 minutes, Renton to Seattle 14 minutes.

Southbound: Tacoma to Olympia 32 minutes, Woodinville to Seattle 28minutes, Seattle to Bellevue 11-12 minutes and Lynnwood to Bellevue 16 minutes.

The new Hwy 99 tunnel is also open and toll free, with access points toward SB Denny Way and exits to Century Link and T-Mobile Park.

School and Business Closing Alerts