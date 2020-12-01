Tuesday Holiday Zoom Tips

Allen Herman|BigStock

BYOB, Name that Holiday Tune, Secret Santa and I Spy. 5 of 13

1. BYOB Cocktail Hour

Start your evening off right with some bright festive cocktails.

If you have party attendees that aren’t keen on booze,

there are plenty of delicious holiday cocktails sans the alcohol.

2. Name That Holiday Tune

A seasonal twist on a classic game, either create your own holiday playlis

t or select a one from your preferred music platform. (Like WARM 106.9)

Those who can correctly guess the most tunes can choose the next activity!

3. Secret Santa

It’s no secret that the infamous Secret Santa party is getting a

virtual makeover this year. Be sure to check out gift exchange platforms

like Elfster, before your Zoom party so everyone has a friend to grab a gift for.

4. I-Spy: Virtual Christmas Edition

Is it an elf? A reindeer? Something red? A cool virtual spin on I-Spy,

have one person decide what to spy in another attendee’s Zoom screen.

The twist? No one knows who’s Zoom screen it will be!

More Next Tuesday.

Full List: HERE

Follow Warm 106.9 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @warm1069