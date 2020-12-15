Tuesday Holiday Zoom Tips

iqoncept|BigStock

Holiday Trivia, Festive Baking, Holiday Words Drinking Game and Movie Time. 12 of 13.

9. Holiday Trivia

Fun and educational. Did you know that mistletoe is a parasidic plant?

Kind of makes you think twice about kissing under it. Holiday Trivia,

Festive Baking, Holiday Words Drinking Game and Movie Time.

At Hubbard Radio we love the app called KAHOOT! For Trivia

10. Festive Baking

Santa is going to need something to nibble on.

Baking with loved ones is a great way to feel and taste the holiday joy.

11. Holiday Words Drinking Game

Choose a typical holiday word (like “Christmas” or “Santa”) that no one is allowed

to say for the duration of the party. Every time someone utters the holiday word,

they have to take a sip or shot.

12. Movie Time

You can’t go wrong with a festive film. Log onto Teleparty with your friends

and tune into a holiday classic like Home Alone.

More Next Tuesday.

Full List: HERE

Follow Warm 106.9 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @warm1069