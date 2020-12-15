Tuesday Holiday Zoom Tips

Holiday Trivia, Festive Baking, Holiday Words Drinking Game and Movie Time. 12 of 13.
9. Holiday Trivia
Fun and educational. Did you know that mistletoe is a parasidic plant?
Kind of makes you think twice about kissing under it. Holiday Trivia,
Festive Baking, Holiday Words Drinking Game and Movie Time.
At Hubbard Radio we love the app called KAHOOT! For Trivia
10. Festive Baking
Santa is going to need something to nibble on.
Baking with loved ones is a great way to feel and taste the holiday joy.
11. Holiday Words Drinking Game
Choose a typical holiday word (like “Christmas” or “Santa”) that no one is allowed
to say for the duration of the party. Every time someone utters the holiday word,
they have to take a sip or shot.
12. Movie Time
You can’t go wrong with a festive film. Log onto Teleparty with your friends
and tune into a holiday classic like Home Alone.
