Tuesday 4th Day of 80 Degree Day of the Year

June 10, 2019

By Tuesday, we should notch our 4th 80+ degree day of the year so far with highs in the low 80s.

But luckily, heat events rarely last long around here and this time is no different.

The thermal trough should push east of the Cascades on Wednesday night allowing some cooling on Thursday

back into the upper 70s to low 80s, with highs dropping more comfortably into the low-mid 70 on Friday.

Long range forecasts show a slight rebound into Father’s Day weekend with highs settling into the upper 70s.

As for rain? Not on the board anytime soon…

About Laurie Hardie

Laurie is a rare Seattle-born Native. She has raised her children, but as a working mom knows how important it is to look and feel your best. She currently volunteers with Queen It’s a New Day, a non-profit organization in Everett, giving women a hand up to feel great inside and out. As a published author and life coach, Laurie is WARM’s Afternoon Traffic host with the philosophy of…” traffic is a lot like life, sometimes you have a speed –limit drive and sometimes you hit a slow-down or detour, but with the right guidance and information, we can all get through it together”.
