Tuesday 4th Day of 80 Degree Day of the Year

By Tuesday, we should notch our 4th 80+ degree day of the year so far with highs in the low 80s.

But luckily, heat events rarely last long around here and this time is no different.

The thermal trough should push east of the Cascades on Wednesday night allowing some cooling on Thursday

back into the upper 70s to low 80s, with highs dropping more comfortably into the low-mid 70 on Friday.

Long range forecasts show a slight rebound into Father’s Day weekend with highs settling into the upper 70s.

As for rain? Not on the board anytime soon…

Full Report: HERE

Follow Warm 106.9 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @warm1069