Trust Your Instinct

In Louisiana, sanitation workers trusted their instincts and saved girls life.

Not all heroes wear capes.

On Monday, Louisiana sanitation workers Dion Merrick and Brandon Antoine proved that.

They knew something was amiss when they spotted a silver car in the middle of a field

while they were working their trash pickup route.

Luckily, they reacted quickly.

The previous day, an Amber alert for a 10-year-old girl was issued.

She was abducted from a family member’s home,

last seen getting into a gray 2012 Nissan Altima.

Just like the suspicious sedan the workers spotted in the field.

“Something told me … I said, what’s that car doing off in the field like that?” Merrick said.

The two sanitation workers not only spotted the girl and her abductor,

they decided to intervene.

Not only did the workers call the police,

they successfully blocked the kidnapper from escaping by using their garbage truck.

Their heroic actions ended up likely saving a little girl’s life.

“I just thank God for letting me see and realize that car.

They got the guy. The little girl was on the back seat safe. Thank God she was alive and everything.”

Dion merrick

