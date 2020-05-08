Trump valet, part of a regular rotation serving the president, tests positive for COVID-19

TriggerPhoto(WASHINGTON, D.C.) —  U.S. military service member who works at the White House campus and serves as a valet to the president has tested positive for coronavirus, but President Donald Trump has since tested negative, a White House official said.

The valet is part of a team that serves the president his lunch and Diet Cokes among other service items.

President Trump told reporters that he was tested Wednesday and again on Thursday. He added, “I’ve had very little contact, personal contact, with this gentleman.”

This marks the latest coronavirus scare for President Trump and the first known instance where a person who has come in close proximity to him has tested positive. The last instance occurred in early March when several people present at his private Florida club were diagnosed with COVID-19.

