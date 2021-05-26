True, North? Kim Kardashian’s daughter calls her out over Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License”

Geffen/Interscope

Back in February, after she filed for divorce from Kanye West, Kim Kardashian posted a clip of herself driving and listening to Olivia Rodrigo‘s “Drivers License.” But now her own daughter is doubting whether Kim is really a true fan of the teen star.

On her Instagram Story, Kim posted a video showing off a huge package of promotional items for Olivia’s album, Sour, along with a sweet handwritten note thanking Kim for being a fan. Among the goodies: a box of tissues, a school composition notebook, candy hearts with song titles on them, bumper stickers, and a massive box of Sour Patch Kids.

“How cute is Olivia Rodrigo, you guys?” Kim says in the video. “I can’t wait for her album. You guys know I love ‘Drivers License.'”

But then Kim’s seven-year-old daughter North pipes up with a reality check. “You never listen to it,” she says off camera.

“Yes I do. I listen to it all the time!” Kim responded. “Stop, North!” Then, addressing her son, Kim asks, “Saint, don’t we listen to it in the car all the time?”

When five-year-old Saint apparently confirms what she says, you can hear Kim saying, “Yes! Can you say that louder for all the people to hear?” This time, you can hear Saint saying, “Yes.”

“See guys?” Kim gloats. Then, referring to Olivia, she adds, “What a cutie. Thank you!”

“Kim, thank you so much for supporting my music! It means the absolute world,” Olivia’s note reads. “I just adore you and I wanted to give you a few goodies to celebrate the release of my 1st album SOUR. Sending you and ur fam so much love.”

Kim Kardashian shows off her ‘SOUR’ promo package from Olivia Rodrigo saying she listens to “drivers license” “all the time” only to be outed by her daughter North West: “You never listen to it.” pic.twitter.com/6qRqnKJfFZ — Pop Faction (@PopFactions) May 25, 2021

