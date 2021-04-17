True Crime Fan?

World Image|BigStock

Get paid to watch 24 hours of true crime documentaries.

A streaming service is offering $2,400 each to three people willing to watch 24 hours

of true crime documentaries and post about the experience on social media.

MagellanTV, which made a similar offer for a single person who was paid

$1,000 in 2020, said the second version of the promotion will choose three

candidates who will each be paid $100 an hour for their true crime binges.

“Our ideal candidates live for true crime.”

“They can handle the most menacing serial killer,

the goriest details, and don’t flinch at the chilling paranormal.”

Applications are being accepted through May 5.

TRUE CRIME DREAM JOB

Full Story: HERE

Follow Warm 106.9 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @warm1069