Troops get 400K lbs of Thanksgiving Dinner

Ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday and amid a backdrop of global supply chain woes…The Pentagon sent nearly 60,000 pounds of roasted turkey to American troops stationed on U.S. military installations around the world.

Last year, in order to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, holiday meals were switched to a grab-and-go takeout style instead of large group gatherings in dining facilities. The Pentagon does not expect delays or disruptions to this year’s Thanksgiving dinner despite supply chain problems.

“The holiday meal should look more normal this year, with in-person dining returning in many locations,” said Defense Logistics Agency troop support commander Army Brig. Gen. Eric Shirley.

In all, the DLA delivered more than 390,000 pounds of traditional Thanksgiving food, such as ham and sweet potatoes, to service members on ships and installations throughout the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Korea, Guam and Honduras, as well as other locations.

This year, service members around the world received an estimated:

5,706 whole turkeys

59,666 pounds of roasted turkeys

99,187 pounds of beef

51,994 pounds of ham

43,767 pounds of shrimp

38,400 pounds of sweet potatoes

68,465 pounds of pies and cakes

23,461 gallons of eggnog

“Thanksgiving is one of the most important meals we work on all year,” said Col. Larry Dean, director of the subsistence supply chain at DLA Troop Support. “It means so much to have that taste of home on Thanksgiving when you can’t be there,” he added.

