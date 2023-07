Trombone Shorty, Ziggy Marley, Mavis Staples and Robert Randolph at Chateau Ste Michelle on July 27, 2023. (Photo by Neil A. Lim Sang)

We might have to go back for night 2 on July 30th as last night we were treated to stellar performances by Trombone Shorty, Ziggy Marley, Mavis Staples and Robert Randolph at Chateau Ste Michelle!