Release date for Trolls Band Together, the latest chapter in the Trolls franchise, Thanksgiving 2023.

The threequel will hit theaters on Nov. 17, 2023, as Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake return as the voices of Queen Poppy and Branch, now officially a couple. They’re on a mission to save one Troll Village’s legendary boy bands, BroZone, and Branch’s long-lost older brothers, voiced by an ensemble cast that includes Eric André, Kid Cudi, Daveed Diggs and Troye Sivan.

Universal Pictures has chosen to premiere the animated event film at the multiplex after the second movie in the franchise, Trolls World Tour, broke the theatrical window for its release amid the novel coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

