Tripod the Three Legged “Reindeer” Decked with Lights

No one’s written a jaunty holiday tune about this one yet!

On Monday the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife a three-legged deer who had gotten tangled up in Christmas lights.

The deer, nicknamed Tripod by Dallas residents, can be seen with green strands of lights dangling from his antlers.

ODFW workers darted the deer and removed the lights before sending him on his way, perhaps to go find a sleigh to guide.

The ODFW says Tripod’s missing leg is fully healed over and he seems to get around just fine.

Full Story and Pic of Tripod: HERE