‘Trick or Street’ HALLOWEEN Block Permits? It’s a thing, but hurry! [links]

Photo Credit: SDOT/https://sdotblog.seattle.gov/

The Seattlepi.com reports that:

With Halloween approaching and cases of COVID-19 rising in Western Washington, city health officials are advising residents that Halloween traditions will have to look different this year to stop the spread of the virus.

And to help people, and especially kids, stay socially distant and still celebrate the spooky holiday, the Seattle Department of Transportation opened up free permits for “Trick or Street Blocks” this week.

SDOT Full story (HERE)

Submit for your ‘Trick or Street’ Halloween Block permit (HERE)