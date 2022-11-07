TRICK ‘ER TREAT

Smell my feet…go on…smell ’em…because Halloween 2022 isn’t at all like Halloween 2020 when we had candy shoots and left out candy bowls for the kiddos. We actually get to answer the door, hear jokes, and hand out the sweets. What’s not sweet is the split up of Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen. Could the problem be Tom Brady is a 45-year-old man who has a problem with work-life balance? Is it something else? @DangeRuss isn’t feeling the love, either. But hey. Nothing brings the internet together quite like an opportunity to mock a 245-million dollar QB. Or not.
PODCAST: HERE