Tribeca Enterprises announces summer drive-in movie series

May 6, 2020

iStock/Jewelsy(NEW YORK) — With movie theaters across the country shuttered due to COVID-19, drive-in theaters are getting their moment to shine.

Tribeca Enterprises, in partnership with IMAX and AT&T, today has unveiled “Tribeca Drive-In,” a new drive-in entertainment series kicking off this summer at drive-in theaters and other venues across the country.

The series will feature a curated selection of new, classic and independent films, as well as special music and sports events, presented in a safe, socially distanced environment.

“We’re excited to give people something to look forward to this summer and reinvent a classic movie-going experience for communities to enjoy together safely,” Tribeca Enterprises and Tribeca Film Festival co-founder Robert De Niro says in a statement.

“Tribeca Drive-In” is set to kick off Thursday, June 25. The full line-up and ticket information will be announced in the coming weeks.

The Tribeca Film Festival was supposed to take place in New York City last month, but was canceled due to the ongoing pandemic.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

