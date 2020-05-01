Trevor Noah personally paying the salaries of his ‘Daily Show’ crew during COVID-19 shutdown

ABC/Paula Lobo(NEW YORK) — While Trevor Noah is shooting his Daily Show remotely, as are other late-night hosts, he’s stepping up in a big way to help his normal studio crew, which has been furloughed over the crisis. 

Variety reports Noah, currently hosting The Daily Social Distancing Show with Trevor Noah on Comedy Central, is personally paying the salaries of 25 crew members who can’t contribute to the remote version of the show, such as studio camera operators and other techs.

“These are the people who have been on the show with Trevor from day one and help him put on the show,” a source explains. “Trevor is…covering their salaries until the production business opens again.” 

The source added, “He respects his crew tremendously and feels it’s only right that they get [through] this together.”

