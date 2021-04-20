Trespasser arrested inside Taylor Swift’s NYC residence

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Police arrested a man for trespassing inside Taylor Swift‘s New York apartment building on Saturday, according to a criminal complaint obtained by E! Online.

Police charged 52-year-old Hanks Johnson with criminal trespassing after he was found inside the lobby of Swift’s building. When asked what he was doing in there, Johnson replied, “I’m here to see [Swift], she knows that I’m coming here, we’re friends,” according to the complaint.

James McNelis, who is identified in the complaint as Swift’s head of security, claims the “willow” singer did not invite Johnson and he didn’t have permission to be in the building.

McNelis further alleges in the complaint that he has seen Johnson outside of Taylor’s Manhattan apartment complex at least five times in the last six months, and that he has attempted to enter the building before. The security guard says he personally told Johnson that he is not welcome at the residence.

It is unclear if Swift was in New York at the time.

Judge Jay Weiner ordered Johnson to receive supervised release. His next court date is June 1, the Manhattan District Attorney told E!

This is not the first time Swift has been the target of an alleged stalker.

In 2019, a 22-year-old man, Roger Alvarado, was reportedly sentenced to six months in jail after pleading guilty to attempted burglary of Swift’s NYC home.

A year earlier, Mohammed Jaffar, plead guilty to attempted burglary in the second degree and received a six-month jail sentence.

