Trending April Fools Jokes.

April Fools Day is coming up on Saturday and if you’re looking for a few new ideas, check THESE out!
April Fools Day is this Saturday and if you’re looking to play a prank, there are some good ones that are trending right now and they’re not your tired fake engagement or fake pregnancy posts on Facebook.
Posting a photo of you with a fake tattoo.
Photoshopping Nicolas Cage into your profile picture.
Like everything someone has ever posted.
Change your (or someone else’s) birthday.
Tag a friend in irrelevant photos.