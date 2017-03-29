Trending April Fools Jokes.

April Fools Day is coming up on Saturday and if you’re looking for a few new ideas, check THESE out!

April Fools Day is this Saturday and if you’re looking to play a prank, there are some good ones that are trending right now and they’re not your tired fake engagement or fake pregnancy posts on Facebook.

Posting a photo of you with a fake tattoo.

Photoshopping Nicolas Cage into your profile picture.

Like everything someone has ever posted.

Change your (or someone else’s) birthday.

Tag a friend in irrelevant photos.