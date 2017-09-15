Wildfire Relief- What’s Trending

The worst wildfire season on record could start to see some relief. The Seahawks are playing their fist home game of the season agains the 49ers this Sunday! Fergie and Josh Duhamel split after 9 years. And the Mariners crushed Texas 10-4! Listen here!
About Allan & Ashley in the Morning
We are Allan & Ashley! We’re fun, a bit newsy, local, witty and a tad punchy. We are a Seattle-based, interactive morning show, dialed into our hometown. Join us to see what’s trending, test your knowledge and start your morning with a smile! Monday-Saturday, 5-9am on WARM 106.9!
Related Articles
Disney Trip Giveaway!
September 24, 2018
A VERY Challenging Palmers Playlist!
September 24, 2018
Who Here Has Ever Been Mutton Busting?
September 24, 2018