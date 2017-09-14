Space Needle Upgrade – What’s Trending

Council President Bruce Harrell has been sworn in as Mayor of Seattle. Renovations at the Space Needle are officially underway! Game of Thrones will film multiple endings for their series finale. Ex-Seahawk Marshawn Lynch is about to become a reality star with a weekly show on Facebook, titled “No Script”! And the Mariners pounded Texas 8-1! Listen here!
About Allan & Ashley in the Morning
We are Allan & Ashley! We’re fun, a bit newsy, local, witty and a tad punchy. We are a Seattle-based, interactive morning show, dialed into our hometown. Join us to see what’s trending, test your knowledge and start your morning with a smile! Monday-Saturday, 5-9am on WARM 106.9!
