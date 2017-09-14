seattle skyline on a cloudy night. space needle in foreground.

Space Needle Upgrade – What’s Trending

Council President Bruce Harrell has been sworn in as Mayor of Seattle. Renovations at the Space Needle are officially underway! Game of Thrones will film multiple endings for their series finale. Ex-Seahawk Marshawn Lynch is about to become a reality star with a weekly show on Facebook, titled “No Script”! And the Mariners pounded Texas 8-1! Listen here!

About Allan & Ashley in the Morning

We are Allan & Ashley! We’re fun, a bit newsy, local, witty and a tad punchy. We are a Seattle-based, interactive morning show, dialed into our hometown. Join us to see what’s trending, test your knowledge and start your morning with a smile! Monday-Saturday, 5-9am on WARM 106.9!
Copyright ©2016 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.