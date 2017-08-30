Closeup of glass with red wine on wooden background. Close up of pouring wine into transparent glass. Perfect alcoholic background. Macro of red wine in tall glass.

Harvey Updates – What’s Trending

Hurricane Harvey is still pounding Houston, but it looks like it may be nearing its end. Snoqualmie pass is supposed to be rough traffic this long Labor Day weekend. Target is rolling out its own $5 wine brand. And the Mariners lost to the Orioles 4-0. Listen here!

About Allan & Ashley in the Morning

We are Allan & Ashley! We’re fun, a bit newsy, local, witty and a tad punchy. We are a Seattle-based, interactive morning show, dialed into our hometown. Join us to see what’s trending, test your knowledge and start your morning with a smile! Monday-Saturday, 5-9am on WARM 106.9!
